HS roundup: Soccer, tennis, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer

Lincolnview 2 Lima Sr. 2

LIMA — The Lancers and Lima Sr. played to a 2-2 draw at Spartan Stadium, with freshman Jackson Evans scoring one of Lincolnview’s goals with an assist by Ethan Crow.

The second goal was an unusual one and happened when Landon Moody tossed a deep throw into the 18-yard box and it bounced off a Lima Sr. player into the goal.

Lincolnview (0-1-1) will host Miller City on Thursday.

Tennis

Bryan 4 Van Wert 1

BRYAN — Allie Etter rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 (tiebreaker) win at first singles, but Van Wert fell to Bryan 4-1 in non-conference girls tennis action on Tuesday.

Emilee Bassett topped Grace Lott 6-3, 6-0 at second second singles, while McKenzie Adams beat Lizzie Rutkowski 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Bryan’s Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler defeated Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner 6-2, 6-2, and Gavin Bang and Reese Grothaus topped Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill 6-1, 6-3.

“We had a tough loss tonight,” Van Wert head coach Katie Peterson said. “Bryan has a very good, solid team and came out in top. We know what we need to work on, and will be practicing before we have Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.”

Golf

Lincolnview wins quad (boys)

At Hickory Sticks, Lincolnview’s Grant Glossett shot a career-best 39 over nine holes and Evan Miller also shot a 39 to help the Lancers improve to 6-0 in the NWC and 12-0 in match play.

Landon Price and Dane Ebel each fired a 45 and Avery Slusher carded a 46 as the Lancers finished with a team score of 168, edging Columbus Grove (170). Crestview shot a 210 and Ada 218.

Evan Scarlett shot a 47 for the Knights, followed by Will Sharpe (51), Trey Skelton (54) and Tanner Myers (58).