Knights primed for different ’20 season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It very well may be the most unusual season in the Northwest Conference, but that’s just fine with head coach Jared Owens (9th season, 88-36) and his Crestview Knights (5-5, 3-4 NWC in 2019).

Brody Brecht is back at fullback and linebacker for the Knights. File photo

After all, no one knew for sure until August 18 if the season would be played because of COVID-19. While waiting to hear, NWC leaders crafted a six-game schedule that may be the most unique in Ohio this year – three regular season games, followed by a three-week conference tournament that will end with the crowning of a NWC champion. That will be followed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s all-in playoff format.

“I really like the format the NWC is using,” Owens said. “I think it will create a lot of interest in the matchups as the season progresses. Under the circumstances, I like what the OHSAA has decided to do with the playoffs as well. It will be interesting to learn of the details of how everyone will be matched up Week No. 7.”

First things first though.

The Crestview Knights have been working to prepare for the season opener against Spencerville and just like any year, the key to success will be the play of the offensive line, which returns three starters, two of whom are ready to go.

“We have a couple of returners in Carson Kreischer (6-3, 235 senior) and Mason Penix 6-0, 265 senior) that we will rely on,” Owens said. “Ian Bailey (5-8, 220 senior) is another starter from a year ago that we look forward to getting back in the mix when he is able to return from injury. Others that are competing for time are Trevon Barton (5-9, 220 junior), Donovan Wreath (5-9, 190 sophomore), Landon Friemoth (6-0, 280 junior), Dylan Barricklow (6-1, 320 junior), Tanner Short (6-0, 240 sophomore), Brayden Moellering (5-5, 230 senior), and Trever Sheets (6-0, 250 senior).”

The offensive line will block for Brody Brecht (5-8, 200 senior), who led the NWC in rushing last season with 206 carries, 1,556 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was part of a rushing attack that averaged 306 yards per game, good for second among NWC teams.

“Brody has gotten himself in incredible shape,” Owens said. “He is focused and ready to go. He and the rest of our seniors have provided great leadership for our underclassmen to follow.”

Brecht will also lead the pack at linebacker, and many of the offensive lineman will line up along the defensive line.

As far as the quarterback slot, Owens explained it’s been an open competition, but he’s narrowed his sights as the season opener approaches.

“We have four playing the position right now,” Owens explained. “I have two that I feel like are ready right now for varsity reps, but I have been pleased with the progress and leadership of all four of my quarterbacks to this point.”

Those four taking snaps are Jayden Ward (6-0, 160 junior), Carson Hunter, (6-0, 160 sophomore), Ryan Sowers (6-0, 135 junior) and Isaac Kline (5-7, 130 freshman). The two leaders right now are Ward and Hunter.

Whichever quarterback is taking snaps, he’ll have a young but talented group of receivers to throw to Hunter or Ward, Nick Helt (5-5, 131 junior), Rontae Jackson (5-11, 160 junior) and Parker Speith (5-11, 124 sophomore).

That group will see time in the secondary as well, and Kaden Kreischer (5-9, 130 junior) will kick extra points and field goals, while Brecht will punt.

Owens will be assisted by James Lautzenheiser, Matt Holden, Ben Schamp, Shaun Balliet, Kory Lichtensteiger, Jake Harmon, Derick Dealey and Brian Brecht.

The Knights will open the season at Spencerville, then will travel to Paulding in Week No. 2 before hosting Delphos Jefferson in Week No. 3. Crestview is expected to host an opening NWC tournament game in Week No. 4 and Owens believes his team is ready for the challenge.

“I am most pleased with our kids’ commitment,” Owens said of his team. “They have done everything we have asked of them. We want to continue to work on our conditioning as the season progresses with a number of players asked to play both ways.”