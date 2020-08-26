VW Rotary Club to have cash raffle



VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this fall. Although our festivities will be postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club’s requests for community donations continue.

The Rotary Foundation is the charitable giving arm of Van Wert Rotary Club supporting local organizations and projects. In past years, the Van Wert Rotary Foundation has donated to local 4-H programs, The Salvation Army, YMCA facility improvements, scholarships for graduating seniors, Van Wert Trails and Walking Path, and many local youth and civic programs.

With many of its fundraising activities cancelled, Rotary is putting all its efforts behind a one-and-only fundraiser for the year.

Rotarians are asking the community to help in selling/purchasing this year’s raffle tickets to allow the club to help with the many Van Wert community projects and organizations that count on it.

Raffle tickets can be purchased in the lobby of Cool Machines (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), 740 Fox Road (masks required), or call 419.234.5446 and to have tickets dropped off. Deadline for ticket sales is September 30.

The drawing will be held October 20.