Service Club sets drive-thru Pancake Day

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club Pancake Day, which will be held this year on Saturday, September 12. This year the meal will be drive-thru only, with serving hours from 7 a.m.-noon.

Tickets are sold through Van Wert Service Club members and are $7 apiece for those over age 10 who are accompanied by an adult.

Contact person Is Connie Ainsworth at 419.203.3306.