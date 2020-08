VW County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

The Van Wert County General Health District reports a total of 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of 3 p.m. Thursday. This is an increase of seven cases since Thursday, August 20. OF the new cases, two are in the 20-29 age range, two in the 30-39 age range two in the 40-49 age range, and one in the 50-59 age range.