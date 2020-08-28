Football scoreboard: August 28, 2020
Here are final scores of Week No. 1 high school football games from around the area.
Western Buckeye League
Van Wert 55 Elida 20
Celina 14 Wapakoneta 10
Kenton 25 Shawnee 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 48 Defiance 13
St. Marys Memorial 27 Bath 7
Northwest Conference
Spencerville 35 Crestview 14
Allen East 41 Ada 14
Columbus Grove 41 Bluffton 7
Paulding 50 Delphos Jefferson 48 (OT)
Green Meadows Conference
Fairview 47 Wayne Trace 0
Ayersville 14 Antwerp 6
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 21 St. Henry 0
Marion Local 23 Fort Recovery 14
New Bremen 20 Minster 0
Versailles 34 Anna 14
Parkway at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)
Others
Lima Central Catholic 46 Van Buren 7
Toledo Central Catholic 55 Lima Sr. 0
