Man arrested for hardware store break-in

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — A man Delphos police believe broke into the Delphos Ace Hardware store earlier this month appeared for an initial hearing in Lima Municipal Court on a charge of theft of a firearm, a felony of the third degree, following his arrest on Wednesday.

Joseph J. Baughn, 38, of Delphos is being held in Allen County Jail, pending a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 2, in that same court to decide whether he will be bound over to the next session of the Allen County Grand Jury. If bound over, the grand jury will then hear the case at its next session, and more criminal charges can be considered in their entirety at that time.

Investigators with the Delphos Police Department view Baughn as the primary suspect in break-in at the hardware store on August 15.A .38-caliber handgun and cash was stolen in the break-in, along with other merchandise. A handgun found in Baughn’s possession at the time of his arrest has been confirmed as the stolen weapon.

The vast majority of the other stolen property has also been recovered by the DPD.

The investigation continues.