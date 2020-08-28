Rebecca Sue Warren

Rebecca Sue Warren of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 25, 1949, in Van Wert, the daughter of Myron and Genevieve (Wherry) Webb, who both preceded her in death. On October 28, 1970, she married Scott Warren, who survives. Together they shared nearly 50 years of marriage.

Becky had many interests and, following her graduation from Crestview High School in Convoy, she started her dream of exploring her many career interests. She entered the travel industry working for Florida Airlines. She then relocated to Colorado Springs and worked as a travel agent. She was hired by Blair Junior College to teach in the travel industry career area. While working there she developed the curriculum for the reservation departments, which earned her “Teacher of the Year” honors several times.

Becky and her husband created two companies: The Great Rocky Mountain Tintype Company and The Rainbow Designs Company, a warehouse distributor and accessory company. They worked together for several years developing those businesses.

While living in Colorado she fell in love with the natural resources in that area. She went back to school to earn a degree in forestry management, specializing in geology and paleontology. Becky thoroughly enjoyed working for the National Park Service as park ranger at the Colorado National Monument. She loved her work at the park and often said that this job was the fulfilment of her career search. She especially enjoyed sharing her knowledge about the park with children and helping them earn their Junior Ranger Certificate.

The family Becky loved so much and are surviving are her husband Scott; children Mandy (Amy Gurion) Warren and Aaron (Heather) Warren; five grandchildren, Anna, Max, Liam, Mary and Ellie Warren, all of Grand Junction. Also a brother, Larry (Diane) Webb of Van Wert, and nieces Sheri Webb of Van Wert, Jodi (Jason) Hall of Miamisburg, and a nephew, Greg (Kelly) Webb of Fishers, Indiana.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Callihan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Memorial donations may be given through the website www.coloradonma.org to support the Colorado National Monument Junior Ranger Program.