Betty Joan Medaugh, 92, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Lexington, South Carolina, where she had been living with her daughter, Jan Lane.

Betty was born July 8, 1928 in Venedocia, the daughter of Daniel and Almeda (Bennett) Couts, who both preceded her in death. She married William “Dodie” Medaugh of Van Wert on May 23,1951. They enjoyed 46 years together before he passed away on June 10, 1997.

Betty had been living in South Carolina with her daughter and family since 2018 enjoying the warm weather, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Jeff (Deborah) of Littleton, Colorado, and her daughter, Jan (John) Lane of Lexington, South Carolina. She will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, James (Jessica) Medaugh, Pat (Tracy) Medaugh, Grace Medaugh, Ali (Przemek) Grzesiak, Sasha Brunson, Preston Lane, and Dimitri Lane; and her three great-grandchildren, Clark, Tryston, and Nina.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Leon Jay Couts and Lee Ray Couts, and her sisters, Julia High, Donna Walls, and Mary Jerome.

Her friends and family will remember a lively, friendly and energetic person with many close friends and a lifetime of service to the community. As a young secretary at Continental Can she was the fastest typist in the company (with a trophy as proof). As a school secretary she knew every child at Pleasant School and took great pride in their lifelong achievements. Following retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Van Wert County Hospital and the Red Cross, playing a little golf, and traveling far and wide with her late husband Dodie. She also enjoyed attending performances at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and Van Wert Civic Theatre. She especially enjoyed the annual Peony Pageant. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and attended virtually from South Carolina until her death. She lived well and left the world a better place.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Preferred memorials: American Red Cross.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.