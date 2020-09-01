City street closures announced for event

VW independent/submitted information

The following street closures have been approved for the “Fallin’ Into Fun” event scheduled for Saturday, October 3.

The closure will start Friday, October 2, at 3:30 p.m., until Saturday, October 3, at 11 p.m. This closure will be Jefferson Street, from Main Street to the Central Avenue Intersection.

On Saturday October 3, from 1-8 p.m., the closure will be Main Street, from the bridge to the Courthouse crosswalk and Jefferson Street to the NAPA Auto Parts entrance, along with Jefferson Street from Main Street to the Central Avenue Intersection.