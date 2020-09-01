Humane Society donation…

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has pledged $25,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. “We are pleased to partner with the Humane Society to build a new shelter,” said Van Wert Federal President Mark Schumm. “The services provided by the society are of great benefit to our county and community, and we are excited to be part of this project.” Shown are the following Van Wert Federal employees and their pets: Sherri Clay and Ajax, Kylee Moody, Humane Society Board member Jeff Hood, Katie Harting and Piper (seated), Vice President of Lending George Scott, Whitney Rollins, Schumm and Cooper, Nikki Fiegel and Harley, Mackenzie Staten and Loki. “There are plenty of animal lovers at Van Wert Federal and we greatly appreciate their support,” Hood said. For more information on the society’s building project, contact Michelle White, capital campaign chairman, at michwhite66@yahoo.com. photo provided