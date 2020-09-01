Random Thoughts: football and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Week No. 1 of the high school football season, the Big 10, Lincolnview athletics, football game previews, Van Wert in Weeks 8-10, and the Indians and Reds.

One down

Week No. 1 of the high school football season seemed to go off without a hitch.

Some parts of the state had to delay games because of lightning but that wasn’t the case here. The games were played as scheduled with expected results in most of those games, but a couple of upsets were sprinkled in for good measure.

Here’s hoping everything goes smoothly in Week No. 2.

I repeat…

Not to sound redundant, but there’s still time for the Big 10 to play a meaningful fall football schedule.

If a decision is made quickly, the season could still start by the end of this month or early October. In this case, quickly means by the end of this week.

Starting the season around Thanksgiving is largely pointless, especially if other teams and conferences are wrapping things up by then. Perhaps Thanksgiving is just a step in the right direction. First it was spring, then January, now Thanksgiving – the next logical step is to say September 26 or October 3.

Yes, Big 10 presidents would have to swallow their pride and admit they goofed. That’s much better than refusing to admit they may have acted to hastily and continue to consider options that don’t make sense.

Lincolnview

Last week was a good one for Lincolnview athletics.

The Lancers enjoyed success on the links (boys and girls), the cross country course, enjoyed a couple of volleyball victories and picked up the first soccer win of the season.

It’s shaping up to be a fun fall sports season at Lincolnview.

Game previews

Set to return to the VW independent Sports page this Wednesday – weekly previews of Crestview and Van Wert football games, a day before Pigskin Pick’Em.

A big thanks to Crestview head coach Jared Owens and Van Wert head coach Keith Recker, along with opposing coaches for taking the time to each week to share their thoughts.

It’s much appreciated by me and by football fans.

Van Wert football, Weeks 8-10

Obviously, the hope is for the Cougars to stay alive and continue in the playoffs for as long as possible, but what’s the plan, should the Cougars exit the postseason after Week No. 7?

Games against Bryan and Crestview are being eyed, along with a possible game against Celina. However, it’s difficult to set anything in stone.

But games are in the works, just in case.

Indians and Reds

The Cleveland Indians continue to tear down while the Cincinnati Reds have built up, but the results have been vastly different.

A simple case in point – the Tribe is well over .500 at this point and the Reds are under .500.

What’s wrong with this picture?

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.