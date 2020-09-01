Rito R. Martinez

Rito R. Martinez, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:06 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Rito R. Martinez

He was born May 22, 1938, in Hondo, Texas, the son of Leandro L. and Georgia (Rodriquez) Martinez, who both preceded him in death. Rito enlisted in the United States Army Reserves on February 14, 1956, with ER 25 847 950 Infantry. He served for two years and was honorably discharged on July 10, 1958, as a private first class.

Rito retired from Sunoco in 1997 after 30 years. After retiring he took a part-time job at Big Lots. His favorite hobbies included tinkering in his basement, cooking, and spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maria Morales Martinez; three sons, Joe (Julie), Tony (Angie), and Chris (Kim); five brothers, Fred, Lee, Joe, John, and Jessie; two sisters, Helen and Carol; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula; one granddaughter, Belinda; and three sisters, Lupe Martinez, Esperanza Velazquez, and Jane Stetler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Roger Peugh officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at the funeral home.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Memorial contributions in Rito’s memory may be sent to his family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.