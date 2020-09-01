Humane Society donation…

Vancrest recently pledged $15,000 to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign. A new shelter/adoption center is planned for construction on 1.76 acres on Fox Road, which was purchased last year by the humane society. Shown above are Deb Sealscott, board president; Sarah Burden, board member; Scott White, Van Wert facility administrator; Mark White, Vancrest president; and Michelle White, capital campaign chairperson. photo provided