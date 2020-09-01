Veterans offered free meal on Wednesday

VW independent/submitted information

Local military veterans are being offered a fresh hot pulled-pork dinner provided by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ. The meal is being hosted as a drive-thru on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds at the west end of the grandstand — pull in Gate 5 off Fox Road. The drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. this Wednesday, September 2. Those wanting served should bring their veterans ID card. For more information, call the Van Wert County Veteran’s Association or Van Wert County Fairgrounds.