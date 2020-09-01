VW independent recap: volleyball, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Continental 0

Lincolnview improved to 3-0 with another dominating performance, 25-6, 25-13, 25-11 straight set victory over visiting Continental on Monday.

Madison Williams had a dozen kills, while Brianna Ebel, Kendall Bollenbacher and MaKayla Blankemeyer had six apiece. Ebel finished with a team high 28 assists. Bollenbacher had 14 digs and three aces, and Elaina O’Neill led the way with four aces.

The Lady Lancers will travel to Ottoville tonight.

Golf

Ottawa-Glandorf 159 Van Wert 176

OTTAWA — The Van Wert Cougars shot their lowest round of the season but fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 159-176 at Moose Landing Golf Course on Monday.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Carter Schimmoeller was the match medalist with a 36, and Van Wert’s Evan Knittle was the runner-up medalist after carding a 37. Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Blake Bohyer with a 44, Jace Fast (45) and Cameron Terhark (50).

Van Wert dropped to 2-2 in the Western Buckeye League and the Titans improved to 3-1 in league play.

The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Kenton today.

Allen East 161 Lincolnview 171 Ada 230 (boys)

HARROD — The Lancers lost their first Northwest Conference match of the year, falling to Allen East 161-171 at Colonial Golf Course on Monday. However, Lincolnview was able to defeat Ada 171-230.

Evan Miller was the low man for the Lancers, shooting a 41 on the day. Dane Ebel and Avery Slusher each carded a 43, and Grant Glossett finished with a 44.

Lincolnview, 13-1 in match play (6-1 NWC), is scheduled to face Wapakoneta and Lima Central Catholic today at Oak Golf Club in Lima.