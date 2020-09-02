2 injured in car-semi U.S. 30 accident

VW independent/submitted information

Two people were injured in a car-semi crash that occurred Wednesday morning on U.S. 30 in Union Township.

According to troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers on patrol came upon an accident on U.S. 30, at the intersection with Richey Road, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers found a car in the median with heavy front-end damage after it had struck a guardrail.

Driver of the 2005 Buick was identified as Lucinda Oechsle, 59, of Van Wert, who sustained minor injuries. A passenger in her car, Jay Oechsle, 58, also of Van Wert, had what was suspected to be serious injuries. Both were taken to Van Wert Health by Convoy Fire and EMS squad. Troopers said the Oechsles were both wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Also involved in the crash was a 2013 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer rig driven by Greg Gooding, 42, of Carrollton, who was westbound on U.S. 30.

According to the Patrol investigation, Mrs. Oechsle was northbound on Richey Road and was attempting to turn west onto U.S. 30 into the left lane. Gooding had just moved to the left lane to pass slower traffic and the Oechsle auto sideswiped his semi and was then pushed into the guardrail before coming to rest in the median. The semi slowed to a stop on the berm of U.S. 30. Gooding was reportedly not injured in the crash.

Mrs. Oechsle was subsequently cited for failure to yield the right of way. Troopers were also assisted at the accident scene by Two A’s Towing.

The Patrol reminds motorists to always buckle up and to not drive distracted.