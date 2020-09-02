Election set for 2020 Fair Board directors

VW independent/submitted information

On Monday, September 7, the Van Wert County Agriculture Society will hold its election for directors for Jackson, Jennings, Liberty, Pleasant, and York townships.

The election polls will be located at the Administration Building and will open at noon and close at 5 p.m.

All members of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society are eligible to vote. Those voting need to show their membership or photo ID upon arrival.