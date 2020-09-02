Outdoorsmen to have CMP 800 rifle match

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen will be hosting a CMP 800 Aggregate match on Saturday, September 5, starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the first relay.

All strings of fire will be shot at 200 yards, starting with standing, then sitting position. Next will be the prone rapid fire stage, and, finally, the 200 slow fire stage. Each stage of fire will have two sighters. The match is 80 shots for record and eight shots for sighters, for a total of 88 shots.

The club has .223 ammo to purchase for this match, as well as 30.06 ammo for those who need to purchase some for the match. The club also has an AR-15 to loan for the match and there are also several M-1 Garands that may be used. Those in need of a rifle should call to reserve one prior to the match. The fee for this match is $5 to participate.

For more information, call Tod Stuckey at 419.203.8662.