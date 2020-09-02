Preview: 0-1 Crestview at 1-0 Paulding

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Crestview Knights will try to make it 10 straight wins over Paulding when the two teams meet on Friday night, but it won’t be an easy task.

The last time Panthers defeated their Northwest Conference rivals was October 29, 2010, a 36-22 victory. In addition, with Paulding’s pending move to the Green Meadows Conference, Friday’s game will be the final time the two schools meet in NWC, unless they manage to square off in this year’s conference tournament.

Rontae Jackson is a big play receiver. Bob Barnes/VW independent

The Knights are working on shaking off a 35-14 season-opening loss to Spencerville, and the Panthers will open the home portion of their schedule while trying to build on last Friday’s exciting 50-48 overtime win over Delphos Jefferson.

“We will continue to work on assignments, discipline and tackling,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Our conditioning is a constant work in progress as well.”

“Jared has done a great job with that program and you can always count on Crestview to be well coached and to play physical, which is a testament to the job Jared has done there,” Paulding head coach Tyler Arend said.

Crestview enjoyed a 14-7 lead against Spencerville but the Bearcats scored before halftime to tie the game, then added three unanswered touchdowns in a 35-14 win.

Even with a Week No. 1 loss, Owens was able to find some positives.

“We got out of the gate quickly,” Owens said. “I was very pleased with our start, and our execution early was excellent.”

Brody Brecht ran for 89 yards and a score, Jayden Ward completed 6-16 passes for 91 yards and Rontae Jackson caught two passes for 53 yards. Logan Gerardot had a combined 58 yards rushing and receiving for Crestview.

Now, the Knights have turned their attention to 1-0 Paulding. The Panthers used overtime to defeat Delphos Jefferson 50-48 last week. Quarterback Payton Beckman completed 13-26 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and his favorite target was Caleb Manz, who caught seven balls for 237 yards and a pair of scores. In addition, Carsen Perl ran for 104 yards on just 17 carries and Hunter Kauser accounted for 58 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. As a team, the Panthers rolled up 537 yards of total offense.

However, Paulding gave up 431 yards rushing to the Wildcats, including 291 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries by Colin Bailey and 133 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries by Jacob Simmons. In addition, Bailey completed 8-of-12 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

“There were a lot of ups and downs during that game and our guys kept their heads up and found a way to make enough plays to win the game,” said of the thrilling win. “There were a lot of positives to take away from that game but there are also a lot of areas we need to get better with. Our run defense was not good enough and we were fortunate to overcome this and win the game. We must be better going into the Crestview game.”

“Paulding has size, an experienced quarterback, physical runners, and some excellent receivers,” Owens said of Paulding. “Their schemes are solid and they are well-coached. Tyler has done a great job. He brings consistency and a genuine care for his school, team, and players.”

“It has been fun competing against his teams because you know they will always be prepared and play the game the right way,” Owens added.

Friday’s Crestview at Paulding game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.