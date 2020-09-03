Crime Stoppers 9/3/2020

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help local law enforcement solve an investigation into a case of impersonating a police officer.

Local law enforcement is requesting assistance from the public to attempt to locate an unknown male described as being tall, fit, with a tan-colored complexion, and a brown scruffy beard. The vehicle driven by this person was a black or dark-colored Crown Victoria with police looking decals.

The subject has been seen in the Mercer County and Van Wert County areas. Law enforcement is attempting to locate this person and vehicle for further investigation.

Anyone with information about the above case can call Crime Stoppers or the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419.238.3055.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!