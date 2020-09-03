Health Dept. reports 88 confirmed cases

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Health District is reporting a total of 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday, September 3 — an increase of 10 cases since last Thursday, August 27.

The new cases fall into the following age ranges: three in the 20-29 age range, one in the 30-39 age range, two in the 40-49 age range, and four in the 50-59 age range.

The health department notes it has received questions on why the media reports a different number. Some media outlets report the total number of cases, including probable/suspect cases, while the Van Wert County Health Department is reporting the confirmed cases only.

The coronavirus.ohio.gov dashboard shows total cases when Van Wert County is selected, and those accessing it must select confirmed to see the difference in confirmed versus probable cases. The health department is reporting Covid-19 statistics weekly on Thursday afternoon. For daily updates, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.