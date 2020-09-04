Local Elks seek scholarship applicants

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces that applications for the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarships and Legacy Awards are now available to any high school senior.

Applications for the Elks National Foundation’s 2021 Most Valuable Student contest are available online at http://enf.elks.org/mvs. The MVS scholarships are only available to graduating seniors who will be attending a four-year college or university. Applicants don’t have to be related to a member of the Elks. The deadline for filing the application is November 15.

The Most Valuable Student information has been distributed to the guidance offices at the local schools.

Legacy Awards scholarships applications for children and grandchildren of Elks members are also available. This contest is open to any high school senior who is the child or grandchild, including steps, or legal ward of an Elk member in good standing for at least two years.

The applicant must apply online only at enf.elks.org/leg. The deadline for Legacy Awards is February 1, 2021.

For more information on any of the scholarship programs, contact the lodge scholarship chairman, Donna Keihl, at 419.234.4401.