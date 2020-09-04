Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 2
Van Wert independent sports
Two Western Buckeye League upsets – Bath over Kenton and Elida over Ottawa-Glandorf – are among final scores of area football games played during Week No. 2 of the season.
WBL
Van Wert 56 Defiance 20
Bath 21 Kenton 14
Elida 14 Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Shawnee 14 Celina 6
St. Marys Memorial 14 Wapakoneta 7 (OT)
NWC
Crestview 38 Paulding 14
Allen East 46 Bluffton 22
Columbus Grove 52 Ada 18
Spencerville 41 Delphos Jefferson 8
GMC
Wayne Trace 16 Ayersville 12
Fairview 50 Hicksville 7
Tinora 24 Edgerton 0
Fremont (IN) 25 Antwerp 15 (non-conference)
MAC
Coldwater 49 Minster 14
Fort Recovery 43 Parkway 6
Marion Local 21 New Bremen 13
St. Henry 44 Anna 13
Versailles 27 Delphos St. John’s 7
Others
Lima Sr. 14 Clay 10
Lima Central Catholic 35 Licking Valley 13
POSTED: 09/04/20 at 9:03 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports