Tennis sweep!

Jamie Burenga (above) and the Van Wert Lady Cougars enjoyed a big 5-0 sweep over Kenton on Thursday. Burenga and second doubles partner Tayzia Havill defeated Myranda Archer and Sara Horner 6-0, 6-0, while the first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner topped Sam Lowe and Aaliyah Rogers 6-1, 6-4. At first singles, Allie Etter cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Grace Collins, Grace Lott won 6-1, 6-0 over Katie Sturgeon at second singles, and Lizzie Rutkowski blanked Emma Mulligan 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. Van Wert (6-2, 4-1 WBL) will play at the Elida Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday. Photo courtesy of Julie Burenga