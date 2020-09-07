Mitchell Robert Langdon
Mitchell Robert Langdon, 61, of Toledo, passed away at 3:47 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born May 16, 1959, in Van Wert, the son of Jack Richard and Rita Arline (Grimes) Langdon.
Survivors include his wife Eryn; a son, Nicholas; and a daughter, Taylor; three stepchildren, Sophia, Marco, and Lexie Santiago; four brothers, Keith (Lorraine) Langdon of Van Wert, Les (Connie) Langdon of Columbus, Kevin (Pam) Langdon of San Marcos, Texas, and Mark (Kimberly) Langdon of Dayton; and a sister, Sandy (Jeff) Gifford of Runnemede, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Richard and Rita Langdon, and a brother, Kim Scott Langdon.
Mitch was a graduate of Crestview High School/Vantage Career Center. He served in the U.S. Navy, and held a variety of jobs throughout his lifetime.
There will be no visitation, but there will be a graveside ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10, in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, officiated by his nephew, Andy Langdon.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to: Eryn Langdon, 1929 Marlow Road, Toledo, OH 43613.
