MSVW announces ‘Third Fridays’ event

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert will present a Third Fridays event on September 18, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.. The event is sponsored by Straley Realty and Cooper Farms.

Jamie Linn’s Boutique

The Well Nutrition

The Warehouse

Decor & Moore

Truly Divine

Black Angus on Main

Brewed Expressions

Sister Bridal Boutique

Humble Bumble Boutique

Elite Interiors

Participating on September 18 are the following businesses:

Shop Downtown is a great opportunity to bring family or friends and enjoy Van Wert’s locally owned boutiques and restaurants with live music.

Guests are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines of maintaining a distance of 6 feet or more, and to wear masks whenever possible.

Third Friday events are held the third Friday of every month, rain or shine, and feature different attractions and activities for the whole family.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetvanwert.org or follow Main Street Van Wert on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.