VWCO CC teams run at Col. Grove Invite

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — All three Van Wert County schools participated in the Columbus Grove Cross Country Invitational at Clymer Stadium on Saturday. Results are listed below.

Red Division

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield finished fifth as an individual (17.31) and the Lancers were the runners up behind Botkins in the Red Division.

The Lancers had five finishers in the top 21 – Hatfield, Jackson Robinson (15th, 18:10), Brandon Renner (16th, 18:11), Conner Baldauf (18th, 18:33) and Keegan Farris (21st, 18:44).

On the girls’ side, Lady Lancer Madison Langdon enjoyed a third place finish (19:58) and Lincolnview finished fifth behind Botkins, Edgerton, Hopewell-Loudon and Antwerp.

After Langdon, Julia Stetler finished 11th (22:21), Dylann Carey 28th (24:47), Emma Hatcher 35th (26:04) and Lillian Mount 38th (26:20).

Gray Division

Crestview HS Boys Cross Country team placed seven out of 15 teams in the Gray Division and The Knights had a split of just 52 seconds between their No. 1 and No. 5 runners and only four seconds between No. 2 and No. 5.

Hayden Tomlinson finished 26th after establishing a new personal record time of 17:50. The next four runners for Crestview were Dayton Schuerman (44th, 18:38), Isaiah Watts (47th, new personal record 18:41.635), Jayden Renner (48th, new personal record 18:41.646), and Maddux Cunningham (49th, new personal record 18:42).

Led by Emily Greulach (27th, 21:48), Tthe Lady Knights placed eighth out of 11 teams. She was followed by teammates Lauren Walls (44th, 23:04), Adalynn Longstreth 49th, 23:25), Megan Mosier (50th, 23:30) and Kate Leeth (54th, 23:56). Just 52 seconds separated the No. 2 through No. 5 runners for Crestview.

White Division

With five runners in the top 24, the Van Wert Lady Cougars placed third behind Perrysburg and Wauseon in the White Division.

Kyra Welch led the way with a sixth place finish, clocking in at 20:43. Tyra McClain finished 13th (21:32), followed by Rachel Spath (16th, 21:56), Carly Smith (19th, 22:39) and Kirsten Dunning (24th, 23:40).

Two Cougar boys placed two runners in the top eight and Van Wert finished fourth behind Perrysburg, Toledo St. Francis and Wauseon.

Hunter Sherer (6th, 16:45) and Jacob Wasson (8th, 16:56) were the top two finishes for Van Wert, followed by teammates Gage Wannemacher (20th, 17:41), Gage Springer (31st, 18:21) and Jayden Welker (33rd, 18:26).