Preview: 0-2 Jefferson at 1-1 Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — After two road games, the Crestview Knights will enjoy the friendly confines of home as Delphos Jefferson comes to town on Friday night.

After losing the season opener to Spencerville, the Knights raced out to a 28-8 halftime lead and went on to defeat Paulding 38-14 last Friday. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have had a tough start, losing a wild overtime opener to Paulding before falling 41-8 to Spencerville on Friday.

Despite the losses, Delphos Jefferson head coach Ben Rahrig has found some bright spots.

Logan Gerardot is a dual threat for the Knights. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“In week one we did move the ball well, and we do have some kids that can make plays for us,” the second year mentor explained. “Colin Bailey (11-of-22, 230 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 45 rushes, 341 yards, five touchdowns) at quarterback is always a threat to make a big play at any point in the game. We also have a lot of sophomores playing this year and they give everything that they have.”

“I would like to see our defense improve,” Rahrig continued. “In both of the first two games our opponents moved the ball all over us. We have to be more physical up front and even though we are playing a lot of young guys each player has to be disciplined to do the job that he has been coached to do.”

As a team, the Wildcats are averaging 377 yards per game, including 262.5 yards rushing per outing but defensively, Delphos Jefferson is allowing 508 yards per game, incuding 320.5 on the ground.

On the flip side, while fullback Brody Brecht is Crestview’s leading rusher (31 carries, 223 yards, three touchdowns), senior running back Logan Gerardot has emerged as a dual threat for the Knights, rushing and receiving. In the win over Paulding, he had 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and four receptions for 74 yards and a score.

“Logan is an extremely intelligent player,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. There’s not much he cannot do on the football field. He is critical to the success of our team.”

In his second start of the season, quarterback JJ Ward was efficient, completing 7-of-12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 41 yards, and Owens said he expected continued improvement from his sophomore signal caller.

“He is hungry to learn to play the position,” Owens explained. “He has been very receptive to coaching, and I think, will continue to get better with more and more reps.”

At 311 yards per game, the Knights are seventh in the NWC in terms of total offense, but Crestview is allowing just 266 yards per game, third among conference teams.

Friday will be Delphos Jefferson’s first road game of the season and Rahrig noted his Wildcats will need to be ready for a rugged contest.

“Crestview is a physical run the ball first team,” Rahring said. “They have some big guys up front and have a physical running back in Brecht. They also have the ability to catch you focusing on stopping the run and then hitting something long. They are well coached and know how to do the things that they are good at.”

“We’ll need to find a way to make stops and get our defense off the field,” he added. “We’ll also need to be more physical than we have our first two weeks.”

While Delphos Jefferson is 0-2, Owens said the Wildcats aren’t to be taken lightly.

“Jefferson has a mixture of experience and young players who play very hard,” Owens stated. “I have been very impressed with what I have seen from their quarterback. He is a dual threat that has big play potential.”

“We have to limit the big play, take care of the football, and win the battle up front.”

Hours after Friday night’s game, the two teams will learn who they’ll play in the first round of the Northwest Conference tournament.