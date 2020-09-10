Chamber presents 2020 Leadercast event

VW independent/submitted information

Hear nine influential change-makers in the Leadercast Live 2020 Positive Disruption Series presented by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, courtesy of headline sponsors Van Wert Health, Central Insurance Companies, Kenn-Feld Group, and Lifehouse Church, and partner sponsors Van Wert Manor, Overholt Moorman Electric, TSC, Tenneco Inc., and Vantage Career Center.

The 2020 event theme is “Positive Disruption,” which calls upon leaders of all levels to shake up the status quo and drive opportunities for innovation, and the following are the experts that will show attendees how:

Earvin “Magic” Johnson — Hall-of-Fame basketball player, executive, and philanthropist

— Hall-of-Fame basketball player, executive, and philanthropist Amy Jo Martin — Digital Media pioneer and best-selling author

— Digital Media pioneer and best-selling author Andy Stanley — best-selling author and leadership communicator

— best-selling author and leadership communicator Bozoma Saint John — chief marketing officer, Endeavor

— chief marketing officer, Endeavor Dr. Henry Cloud — psychologist, best-selling author, and leadership expert

— psychologist, best-selling author, and leadership expert Matt Wallaert — behavioral scientist and chief behavior officer, Clover Health

— behavioral scientist and chief behavior officer, Clover Health Rahaf Harfoush — digital anthropologist and executive director, Red Thread Institute

— digital anthropologist and executive director, Red Thread Institute Richard Montañez — VP of multicultural sales & marketing, PepsiCo North America

— VP of multicultural sales & marketing, PepsiCo North America Sangram Vajre — co-founder and chief evangelist, Terminus: Account-Based Marketing

The schedule for Leadercast is as follows:

Monday October 5, 3-4 p.m. — LeaderChat Live Kick-Off: Andy Stanley: led by Lifehouse Church.

Tuesday October 20, 3-4 p.m. — LeaderChat Live Session 1: led by Van Wert Health.

Tuesday November 3, 3-4 p.m. — LeaderChat Live Session 2: led by Central Insurance Companies.

Tuesday November 17, 3-4 p.m. — LeaderChat Live Session 3: led by Kenn-Feld Group.

Cost: Session 1, Session 2 and Session 3: $30.00 each, purchase all 3 for $75.

To learn more about the series and for ticketing information, follow the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instagram and on the web at http://www.vanwertchamber.com.