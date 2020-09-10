VWCS to provide free meals to all students

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools district participates in the National School Lunch Program and has received notification that the breakfast and lunch program will offer breakfast and lunch at no charge for all students in preschool through grade 12, regardless of free/reduced status.

Breakfast and lunch will be free beginning September 14 and continue through December 31 (or until funding for this expansion of the program runs out).

It is imperative that those that believe they qualify for free/reduced meal benefits under the National School Lunch Program still complete and return free/reduced application forms, as this cost-free benefit will end on December 31, or sooner if funds for this expansion program are depleted.

Students may still purchase extra entrees or à la carte items at the established prices. Money that is currently on a student’s accounts will remain in the account until meal charges resume in January 2021.

For more information, call Becky Proffitt, food service director, at 419.238.6454 or email b_proffitt@vwcs.net.