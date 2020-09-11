Crestview runs past Jefferson 42-6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The one-two punch of Crestview’s Brody Brecht and Logan Gerardot was too much for Delphos Jefferson, as the Knights overwhelmed the Wildcats 42-6 on Friday.

Brecht rushed 15 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns and Gerardot ran 10 times for 190 yards and a pair of scores and caught two passes for 40 yards. As a team, Crestview ran for 433 yards on just 41 carries. JJ Ward added two rushing touchdowns as well, as the Knights improved to 2-1 on the season.

“From the standpoint of being physical and winning the line of scrimmage, we were able to assert our will early on and then we were able to wear on them,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “Brody and Logan were able to work with each other and for each other. It gives some misdirection and some unpredictability when those guys are able to get going. JJ had a few rushes too where he was able to give us a little misdirectional punch as well.”

Logan Gerardot (34) and Brody Brecht (33) combined for 385 yards and four touchdowns against Delphos Jefferson. Bob Barnes/VW independent

Gerardot started the scoring with an 85-yard sprint to the end zone with 6:05 to go in the first quarter, and Kaden Kreischer added the first of six extra points. Brecht followed up with a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left in the quarter to put the Knights ahead 14-0.

Brecht added a second score from 14 yards out at the 9:33 mark in the secon quarter, then JJ Ward scored from the six yard line with 5:01 left in the first half to give Crestview a commanding 28-0 lead.

Ward, who threw just six passes and completed two, added a second rushing score from three yards out midway through the third quarter, then Delphos Jefferson (0-3) got on the board on Colin Bailey’s two-yard run with 29 seconds left in the period. Bailey, who had run for 341 yards in the first two games was held to 49 yards on 12 carries. He also completed 10 of 20 passes for 122 yards.

“He was able to get loose a couple of times tonight and when he gets into space he’s a handful,” Owens said of Bailey. “I knew he was fast but he was bigger and stronger and was able to break more tackles than I expected but I thought overall defensively we did a really nice job with him. Getting the lead obviously helped because then they had to go to the air more and get away from their running game.

As a team, the Wildcats were held to 188 yards of total offense, including 18 yards rushing on eight carries by Jacob Simmons and three receptions and 49 yards by Andrew Miller.

Gerardot added his second touchdown of the night on a six-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“I think we’re growing as a team,” Owens said. “For the most part we’re healthy going into the tournament part of the Northwest Conference schedule.’

Crestview is expected to host Bluffton in the first round of the NWC tournament next Friday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 14 14 7 7 – 42

Jefferson 0 0 6 0 – 6

First quarter

6:05 – Logan Gerardot 85-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

1:10 – Brody Brecht 14-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Second quarter

9:33 – Brody Brecht 14-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

5:01 – JJ Ward 6-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Third quarter

6:54 – JJ Ward 3-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

0:29 – Colin Bailey 6-yard run (2 point conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

11:54 – Logan Gerardot 6-yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)