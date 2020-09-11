Roundup: tennis, volleyball, soccer, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Elida 0

ELIDA — Elida posed some challenges, but Van Wert was able to sweep the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday.

Allie Etter defeated Ava Long 6-1, 6-3 at first singles, while Grace Lott earned a hard fought 6-4, 7-5 win over Maggie Little at second singles. At third singles, Lizzie Rutkowski defeated Kenzie Savill 7-5, 6-1.

The first doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner rallied for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory. At second doubles, Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Taylor Crates and Marlo Harter.

“We are very excited about this win over Elida,” Van Wert head coach Katie Peterson said. “We have played them a few times already during some of the invitationals we participated in. There were some close matches, and some tough losses for us during the invitationals.”

“Tonight, the girls kept an open mind and played hard, Peterson added. “Elida has a good team, and we look forward to seeing them again in WBLs.”

The Lady Cougars (8-3, 6-2 WBL) will host Napoleon at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Wayne Trace 1

CONVOY — After falling short to the Wayne Trace Raiders in the first set of the match, Crestview bounced back to take the next three sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-21.

Kali Small led Crestview at the service line, going 20-21 with eight aces, and she finished with a team-leading 17 digs. Lexi Dull was 13-14 with three aces and Bailey Gregory was 10-11 with a pair of aces. As a team, the Lady Knights finished with 15 aces.

Laci McCoy had 16 kills and Myia Etzler chipped in with nine, while Cali Gregory had 31 assists in the win.

The Lady Knights (2-3) will host Parkway on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 0

KALIDA — Undefeated Lincolnview had little trouble with Kalida, recording a 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 non-conference victory on Thursday.

Kendall Bollenbacher had 12 kills and three aces, Madison Williams had 15 digs and Elaina O’Neill had 12. Brianna Ebel had a team-high 29 assists.

Lincolnview (6-0) will host defending Division IV state champion New Bremen on Monday.

St. Marys Memorial 3 Van Wert 1

ST. MARYS — St. Marys Memorial defeated Van Wert 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22 on Thursday.

Jaylyn Rickard and Carlee Young each had 20 digs for the Lady Cougars, while Finley Foster finished with 22 assists. Rickard, Rylee Dunn and Kayla Krites each had seven kills, while Izzy Carr and Mariana Ickes had six apiece. Ickes and Young each had two aces.

Van Wert (2-5, 1-2 WBL) will play at Coldwater on Monday.

Golf

St. Marys Memorial 159 Van Wert 169

At Willow Bend, the Van Wert Cougars lost a hard fought match to St Marys Memorial 159-169.

Cameron Terhark carded a 41 and was the low score for the Cougars, followed by Evan Knittle’s 42. Blake Bohyer shot a season best 43, tying Jace Fast. TJ Stoller had a personal best with 49 as the 6th man.

Match medalist went to Andrew Moore of St. Marys (5-2 WBL) with a 37.

“There were several personal bests for the season tonight and I am every proud of the guys tonight,” Van Wert head coach Kim Doidge said. “We came out tonight with a goal of a score we wanted to shoot and we hit that mark. Our scores are coming down, and we have improved every match for the last four.”

Van Wert (3-4 WBL) will host Elida on Monday.

Lincolnview 171 Columbus Grove 187

OTTAWA — Lincolnview improved to 7-1 in the Northwest Conference and 18-1 in match play with a 171-187 win over Columbus Grove at Moose Landing Country Club on Thursday.

Landon Price, Evan Miller and Avery Slusher (personal best) each shot a 42 for the Lancers, while Dane Ebel fired a 45.

Columbus Grove 187 Crestview 228

OTTAWA — Columbus Grove’s score of 187 was more than enough to defeat Crestview at Moose Landing.

Tanner Myers and Evan Scarlett each shot a 56 for the Knights, followed by Will Sharpe (57) and Trey Skelton (59).

Wayne Trace 187 Crestview 251 (girls)

At Hickory Sticks, Wayne Trace defeated Crestview 187-251.

Bri Hahn carded a 54 for the Lady Knights, while Liz Gent shot a 63. Kayla Leppard (66) and Audrey Litchtensteiger finished with a 68.

Soccer scores

Kalida 1 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

Wapakoneta 7 Van Wert 0 (boys)

St. Marys Memorial Van Wert 0 (girls)