Walter R. Dunham, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

Walter R. Dunham

He was born February 2, 1940, in Haviland, the son of Charles William and Laura Elizabeth (Schlatter) Dunham Sr., who both preceded him in death. On June 24, 1961, he married the former Opal Marie Clouse, who survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Shelley A. Dunham of Decatur, Indiana; a son, Brock E. (Tonya) Dunham of Knoxville, Tennessee; three brothers, Dale (LaBeth) Dunham of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Byron (Jody) Dunham of New Haven, Indiana, and Charles (Debra) Dunham Jr. of Payne; two sisters, Lydia Doershler and Elizabeth Dunham, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren, Amy (Cameron) Bladen of Van Wert, Adam (Tara) Bilimek of Van Wert, Broderick Dunham of Knoxville, Morgin Grant of Memphis, Tennessee, and Byson Grant of Knoxville; four great-grandchildren, Joslynne Ricker, Maddox Bladen, Lillia Bladen and Haillie Bladen, and a great-granddaughter expected in March.

Walt was a 1958 graduate of Blue Creek High School and obtained a poultry certification at Washington State University. He worked in the poultry industry for over 50 years, first as a partner in Stoller Hatchery in Van Wert, then with Centurian Poultry of Lexington, Georgia, and he enjoyed the last nine years as a consultant with Herbricks Poulty of Saranac, Michigan, working with Amish farmers in northern Indiana.

He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where he sang in the choir for over 55 years. He also served on the Church Council, as a Sunday school teacher, Luther League advisor, and, the last several years, he ministered to shut-ins. Walt also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sporting events.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.