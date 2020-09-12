Jerry A. Rolsten

Jerry A. Rolsten, 80, of rural Mendon, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Jerry A. Rolsten

He was born October 18, 1939, in Van Wert County, the son of Carl and Grace (Burley) Rolsten, who both preceded him in death. On June 24, 1977, Jerry married the former Helen L. Slane, who survives.

Other survivors include three children, Connie (David) Rolsten Wood of Van Wert, Scott (Cari) Rolsten of Mendon, and Jane (Steve) Rolsten Barnes of Celina;four grandchildren, Luke (Rina) Brigham, Seth (Abby) Brigham, and Mattea and Mitchell Rolsten; and three great-grandchildren: Brooke, Grace, and Simon Brigham.

An infant brother preceded him in death.

After attending Ridge School in Van Wert County, Jerry graduated from Mendon-Union High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. A lifetime farmer, Jerry was also a seed salesman for over 50 years. Over the years, he also worked at Teledyne-Ohio Steel in Lima and Trim Trends in Spencerville, and was a bus driver for Parkway Local Schools for many years.

Jerry was a member of Mendon United Methodist Church and had formerly served as Sunday school superintendent. He was a longtime member of Mendon Lions Club and recently the St. Marys Lions. Jerry had been a member and past president of the Mendon Band Boosters.

Some of his favorite pastimes included following the Chicago Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball teams, and harness racing.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Pastor Don Clinger officiating. Burial will follow in Mendon Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, and from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Those attending are required to wear masks, practice social distancing as much as possible, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Association of Mercer County, American Heart Association, or the Arthritis Foundation.

Condolences can be expressed to Jerry’s family at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.