NWC football tournament matchups set

Van Wert independent sports

First round matchups are set for the Northwest Conference football tournament. All quarterfinal games will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, including Bluffton at Crestview.

No. 1 seed (West) Spencerville vs. No. 4 seed (East) Ada

No. 2 seed (East) Allen East vs. No. 3 seed (West) Paulding

No. 1 seed (East) Columbus Grove vs. No. 4 seed (West) Delphos Jefferson

No. 2 seed (West) Crestview vs. No. 3 seed (East) Bluffton