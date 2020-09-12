The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020

NWC football tournament matchups set

Van Wert independent sports

First round matchups are set for the Northwest Conference football tournament. All quarterfinal games will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, including Bluffton at Crestview.

No. 1 seed (West) Spencerville vs. No. 4 seed (East) Ada

No. 2 seed (East) Allen East vs. No. 3 seed (West) Paulding

No. 1 seed (East) Columbus Grove vs. No. 4 seed (West) Delphos Jefferson

No. 2 seed (West) Crestview vs. No. 3 seed (East) Bluffton

POSTED: 09/12/20 at 8:34 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports