Carolyn Kay (Wambsganss) Schumm

Carolyn Kay (Wambsganss) Schumm, 72, of Convoy, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020. after a four-week battle for her life in the Cleveland Clinic ICU. She was a devoted Christian, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is deeply missed by her family.

Carolyn Kay Schumm

Carolyn was born June 2, 1948, the daughter of Clayton and Ruth (Bricker) Wambsganss, who both preceded her in death. On June 29, 1968, she married Robert (Bob) Schumm, who survives near Convoy.

Other survivors include a son, Troy (Jodi) Schumm of New Bremen; a daughter, Karen (Matt) Ringwald of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four much loved grandchildren, Logan and Brock Schumm and Gavin and Madison Ringwald; and a sister Janice (Dean) Barry.

An infant son, Gregory, and her brother, Larry, also preceded her in death.

Carolyn was a 1966 graduate of Crestview High School. She was employed by Marathon Oil Company while attending the University of Findlay. Later, she worked in Accounting and Customer Service at Aeroquip (Eaton) and at Bebout & Houg Roofing and Siding. She also enjoyed assisting her husband with the farming operations.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching their church programs, school music concerts, recitals, and ball games. She was a living example of what it means to be kind, considerate, and caring. She enjoyed reading, family vacations, and travels by train with her husband and family. Since age 28, she endured many painful surgeries and rehabilitations as a result of her rheumatoid arthritis. Her coping skills, mental attitude with the disease, and faith in God were an inspiration to many people who knew her. Her family will be forever grateful for the love she showed.

Carolyn was an active and lifetime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, a LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) member, Weekday School teacher and church choir member.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Saylor officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 18, and from 9 a.m. to the time of services Saturday at the church.

Facial masks will be required upon entering the church, and those attending are asked to refrain from physical contact. Seating is limited in the church sanctuary for social distancing. However, the funeral service will be broadcasted live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnToWNb1LM6PiHeHf1WiUAw and it can also be viewed at a later time. During the service, additional seating in the church fellowship hall will be provided where the service can be viewed live on a TV screen.

We deeply regret not being able to share a funeral dinner with our dear friends due to Covid-19 precautions. Invitations for the funeral dinner will notify family members whom the limited seating can accommodate.

Preferred memorials: Redeemer Lutheran Church radio broadcasts or to the Convoy Community Foundation.