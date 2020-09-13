Writer has old photos, postcards

To the Editor:

I’m contacting people in Van Wert because I went to visit my brother a few years back and he found some old postcards and three photos of a child in an envelope and gave them to me.

They are as old as 1909, and one of them is on leather. The names I can make out are Jesse H. Black, Ralph Black, Luie Cox, From Peter Binefoor, Clorinda, Ida, cousin Katie, RR 2, Box 108, Dixon, Ohio.

This is not a prank. Just thought it would be a very interesting conversation piece of history, especially for these families.

Thank you,

Pastor Rick Nieves

Zebulon, North Carolina

via email