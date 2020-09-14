Lincolnview in action

Bri Ebel sets the ball for No. 18 Lincolnview during Monday’s match against No. 1 New Bremen. Ebel, already the school record holder, went over the 2000 mark for career assists, but the Cardinals handed the Lady Lancers their first loss of the season, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18. Below, goalie Fletcher Collins makes a play at the net with teammate Austin Bachrath nearby during Monday’s match against Allen East. The Lancers lost 3-2, with Justin Braun scoring on a penalty kick and a goal by Reece Berryman, assisted by Ariel Pruden. Lincolnview will play at Ada next Monday. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young