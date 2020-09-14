Monday Mailbag: September 14, 2020

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The latest Monday Mailbag features questions about the NWC football tournament, the new Executive Director of the OHSAA, the 2020 high school football season and state championship venues.

Q: Will teams that lose in the first round of the NWC tournament keep playing or will they be done until the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: The winners will advance and the losers will advance to a consolation bracket during the three weeks of the tournament, which will end with the championship game on October 2.

It should be a fun conference tournament. I have to believe Columbus Grove is the favorite, but there are two or other three teams who can make some noise.

Q: What are your thoughts on the OHSAA’s new commissioner? Name withheld upon request

A: I think Doug Ute is going to have his hands full and I don’t think he’s going to be the most popular guy in some circles because he’s going to have to make some tough decisions.

However, someone has to do it and the OHSAA Board of Directors decided he’s the guy.

Q: Are the Van Wert Cougars the real deal this fall? There’s the only undefeated football team left in the WBL. Name withheld upon request

A: They’re certainly fun to watch and I think this team may be better that some people expected.

The one thing that really stands out at me is just how fast the team is. There’s no substitute for speed and they have plenty of it. Having a quarterback who’s a returning starter and is extremely accurate helps too.

It should be a very interesting matchup against St. Marys Memorial this Friday night.

Q: Why is football the only fall sport that has had it’s season shortened? Name withheld upon request

A: It hasn’t really been shortened, although it does seem that way.

Teams are allowed to play six regular season games before the playoffs begin in Week No. 7. Teams that lose their playoff games are allowed to go back and play more games, but no more than 10 regular season games, the length of a normal regular season.

It’s certainly different, but it’s better than spring football or no football at all.

Q: You’ve mentioned that football state championship games probably won’t be played in Canton this year. What about other sports and their championship games? Name withheld upon request

A: New OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute addressed this during a teleconference with reporters last week, and gave football and volleyball examples.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton (it’ll always be Fawcett Stadium to me) holds 23,000 for football games. The Ervin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University has a seating capacity of 10,400.

If only 600 or even 1,500 fans are allowed to attend because of limits on gatherings, it makes no sense to use those venues. You have to remember those places aren’t free, a rental fee (probably a somewhat hefty one) is charged for use of the facilities.

There’s an excellent chance we’ll see different venues for most championship events this fall and depending on COVID-19, the same may be said for winter sports championships. It’s entirely possible that different sites will host different divisions in the finals.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.