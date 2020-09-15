Cougars prepping for St. Marys showdown

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Three up, three down and now, another big challenge for the state ranked Van Wert Cougars.

After shutting out Wapakoneta 34-0 last Friday, Van Wert (Division IV No. 12) is the only undefeated team left among Western Buckeye League teams, and the 3-0 Cougars are set to host annual WBL power St. Marys Memorial on Friday.

While preparing for the 2-1 Roughriders, Van Wert head coach Keith Recker noted he’s pleased with what he’s seen so far, especially with the improved play of the offensive line and with one other important category.

Turner Witten (76) and Aidan Pratt (15) have played big on defense. Jerry Mason photo

“The offensive line had a good game on Friday,” Recker said. “I believe using the quick passes like we do and mixing up inside and outside runs really helps them so defenses can’t just pin their ears back and fly at us. They did a good job with pass protection and were improved in the run game, but we will still continue to push them to get better.”

“In general, I like the confidence that we play with,” Recker continued. “These guys believe that they will make plays and that belief becomes reality on the field. Specifically I am happy with our turnover ratio. Currently we are +11 on giveaway/takeaway, which is great and something we need to continue.”

Through three games, Van Wert is averaging 449 yards per game, including 272 passing and 177 rushing. Owen Treece has completed 57-of-78 passes for 749 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and has rushed 41 times for 210 yards and six scores. Nate Jackson leads the team in rushing (22-238, five touchdowns) and leads the team with 13 receptions for 110 yards and three more touchdowns. Dru Johnson has 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns and Connor Pratt has 10 receptions for 226 yards.

Defensively, the Cougars are allowing just 192 total yards per game, including only 54 yards passing per outing. From his linebacker spot, Treece leads the team in tackles with 15, followed by Cullen Dunn, Johnson and Jackson (13 apiece), and Turner Witten and Aidan Pratt (12 each). Pratt has two sacks.

St. Marys Memorial head coach Doug Frye was blunt in his assessment of Van Wert.

“The Cougars are well coached and loaded with talent,” Frye stated. “They look like the best team in the WBL.”

The Roughriders have played overtime in two games so far, a 14-7 win over Wapakoneta in Week No. 2 and a 27-20 two overtime loss to Ottawa-Glandorf last Friday. While St. Marys Memorial seems to reload rather than rebuild, Frye acknowledged last year’s team lost a lot of talent to graduation.

“A number of seniors last year had been three-year contributors for us. We have been inconsistent in our play so far – at times decent and at other times poor,” Frye explained.

Entering Week No. 4, the Roughriders are averaging 252 yards rushing per game, to go along with 49 yards passing per game. A balanced rushing attack is led by Ethan Wedding (39-224 yards, one touchdown), Aiden Hinkle (32-164, two touchdowns) and Dylan Trogdlon (28-163, three touchdowns). Trogdlon is the team leader in receptions with eight for 90 yards. Gavin Reinke has completed 10-of-26 passes for 136 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“Our system is basically the same with tweeks each year,” Frye said of his team’s run-oriented offense. “It is a system we as a coaching staff are comfortably with and suits our kids.”

“St. Marys is very physical and very sound with everything they do offensively and defensively,” Recker said of the Roughriders. “You typically know where they will align defensively, but they fight off blocks and put pressure on the QB really well. “Offensively they come at you so fast and so physical that it makes it tough to stop. They have a good mix of size and athleticism. They are a very well-coached, physical football team.”

“Similar to Wapakoneta, they want to run the ball,” Recker continued. “The issue arises when they can catch your defensive backs sleeping and hit a play action pass. They are also very good at their screen game, and again similar to Wapak, they are going to be very sound defensively and very physical defensively.”

The Roughriders are allowing just 78 yards per game rushing (2.7 yards per carry) and 222 yards and 14 points per game.

Friday’s St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert game can be heard live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.