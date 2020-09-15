Crestview hopes to plunder the Pirates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Friday’s Northwest Conference tournament opener between Crestview will feature a team that has steadily improved and another that faced this year’s conference favorite, last year’s champion and an explosive conference rival.

The No. 2 West seed Crestview Knights (2-1) will host No. 3 East seed Bluffton (1-2) in the first ever NWC tournament, which became part of this season’s COVID-19 shortened schedule.

The Pirates lost to Columbus Grove and Allen East, then rallied to defeat Ada 48-46 last week.

Ian Bailey (73) celebrates after Brody Brecht (33) scores. Bob Barnes photo

“The best thing that we can take away from our win last Friday was that our players showed that they can respond to adversity coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said. “We had some injuries and turnovers on top of a few big mental mistakes early and we had to dig ourselves out of a hole.”

“Starting the season out with two of the top programs definitely creates a sense of intensity in our preparation,” Richards continued. “We faced the NWC offensive player of the year in Week No. 1 and then turned around and faced the defensive player of the year Week No. 2. We have a lot of young players so seeing a higher caliber of competition forces those young guys to grow up quick on the field.”

After a season-opening loss to now-state ranked Spencerville, the Knights have picked up impressive wins over Paulding (38-14) and Delphos Jefferson (42-6), and they used a powerful rushing attack to notch those victories. In those two wins, Crestview ran for 245 and 433 yards, and head coach Jared Owens said his team is understanding things better.

“I think that we have continued to understand responsibilities better,” Owens said. “Our practices have been very good, so I think that this team can continue to improve.”

“I like the physical nature we are playing with up front,” Owens added. “Our offensive and defensive lines and linebackers have played very physical football over the last couple of weeks.”

The offensive line has paved the way for a running attack that now averages 270 yards per game, second among NWC teams. Brody Brecht is the NWC’s second leading rusher with 418 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries, while Logan Gerardot has 29 carries for 291 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, JJ Ward has run for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and has completed 15-of-34 passes for 284 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Crestview just like every year is a very disciplined and well coached team,” Richard said. “Coach Owens always finds a way to get his best guys in the spots that help the team the most and they are always tough on both sides of the ball.”

“Individually, Brecht is the name you think of first when you look at their talent, however, he has a lot of talented people around him as well. He is definitely a force running the ball, and I believe that their front seven on defense are extremely talented.”

The defense is allowing just 240 yards per game, second among NWC. That total includes just 80 passing yards allowed per game, but the Knights will have to find a way to contain Bluffton’s triple option offense, which currently averages 342 yards per game, including 197 via the rush and 145 through the air.

Dual threat quarterback Nate Schaadt has completed 30-of-50 passes for 393 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and has run for 251 yards and a pair of scores on 67 carries. Tyson Shutler has picked up 179 yards and three touchdowns on just 21 carries and caught 17 passes for 203 yards and two more scores.

“It’s another week facing a very athletic quarterback who’s an excellent passer as well, Owens said. ”They also run the option, so it will force us to play disciplined assignment football.”

Last week’s win over Delphos Jefferson was the first home game of the year for the Knights and Owens heaped praise on all those who supported the team.

“It was great finally getting to play at our place,” Owens stated. “Our field was in great shape due to the hard work of our athletic director and field crew, and our fans showed great support especially to our seniors on senior night.”

“I know that there were hundreds more that watched and listened at home as well,” he continued. “Our community has always shown great support for our team and even with the challenges in 2020 this year is no different.”

The winner of Friday night’s Crestview/Bluffton game will face the winner of No. 1 seed Columbus Grove/No. 4 seed Delphos Jefferson and the loser will play the loser of the Bulldogs/Wildcats game.