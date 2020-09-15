Crestview students earn AP recognition

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School has announced its 2020 AP Scholars for outstanding academic performances on the Advanced Placement exams given by the College Board.

Crestview students receiving recognition for their achievement on AP tests include (from the left) Colby Swager, Kaden Short, Maddy Lamb, Laney Jones, and Faye Morgan. photos provided

AP Scholar Awards were earned by Laney Jones (English Literature, Psychology, U.S. Government), Maddy Lamb (Psychology, U.S. Government, U.S. History), Faye Morgan (English Literature, Psychology, U.S. History), Kaden Short (English Language, English Literature, Psychology), and Colby Swager (Psychology, U.S. Government, U.S. History) for reaching a score of 3 or higher on three or more exams.