Crestview students earn AP recognition
VW independent/submitted information
CONVOY — Crestview High School has announced its 2020 AP Scholars for outstanding academic performances on the Advanced Placement exams given by the College Board.
AP Scholar Awards were earned by Laney Jones (English Literature, Psychology, U.S. Government), Maddy Lamb (Psychology, U.S. Government, U.S. History), Faye Morgan (English Literature, Psychology, U.S. History), Kaden Short (English Language, English Literature, Psychology), and Colby Swager (Psychology, U.S. Government, U.S. History) for reaching a score of 3 or higher on three or more exams.
POSTED: 09/15/20 at 6:52 am. FILED UNDER: News