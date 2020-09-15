Larry J. Roth

Larry J. Roth, 79, of Van Wert, went to be with the Lord at 9 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Grey Stone Health and Rehab.

He was born September 16, 1940, in Van Wert, the son of Lawrence E. and Catherine G. (Jerome) Roth, who both preceded him in death.

Larry was a 1958 graduate of Van Wert High School. He had attended Fort Wayne Bible College and then graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, with horology degree.

He retired from the United States Air Force as a chaplain after 20 years of service to his country. Larry also worked for Laudick’s Jewelry and the former Killion Jewelry, both in Van Wert, for many years.

Larry was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church, both in Van Wert.

Larry served his community in many ways and with many organizations, including the Salvation Army, Van Wert County Youth Bureau, Starr Commonwealth, and Gideons International. In his later years, Larry was an excellent croquet player, spending many afternoons playing with family and friends.

Surviving are his siblings, Diane (Richard) Perry of Convoy, Jerry Roth of Fort Myers, Florida, and Cynthia (Fred) McQueen of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

A sister-in-law, Camellia Roth; and a nephew, Doug Perry, also preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, September 17, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry`s memory may be directed to the Salvation Army or Gideons International.

