Ada pulls plug on 2020 football season

Van Wert independent sports

ADA — Due to a lack of players, Northwest Conference member Ada has canceled the remainder of its football season

The announcement was made late Thursday afternoon in a statement from NWC commissioner John Derryberry.

“The Ada at Spencerville varsity football game scheduled for Friday, September has been canceled,” the statement said. “Safety concerns arising from a limited number of Ada players available for the game have forced this decision for the Ada district.”

The statement also confirmed that Ada (0-3) will not play any more football games this season.

Spencerville will have a bye and will play next Friday, September 25, against the winner of the Allen East/Paulding game.