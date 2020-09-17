Ada pulls plug on 2020 football season
Van Wert independent sports
ADA — Due to a lack of players, Northwest Conference member Ada has canceled the remainder of its football season
The announcement was made late Thursday afternoon in a statement from NWC commissioner John Derryberry.
“The Ada at Spencerville varsity football game scheduled for Friday, September has been canceled,” the statement said. “Safety concerns arising from a limited number of Ada players available for the game have forced this decision for the Ada district.”
The statement also confirmed that Ada (0-3) will not play any more football games this season.
Spencerville will have a bye and will play next Friday, September 25, against the winner of the Allen East/Paulding game.
POSTED: 09/17/20 at 3:33 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports