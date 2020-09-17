County DD Board recognizes direct support providers

Joe Loetz (right) and Scott Bates helped distribute signs to DSPs at Thomas Edison Center Inc. and Champaign Residential Services Inc. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) is celebrating Van Wert County Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) Recognition Week this week. The purpose of the week is to highlight the dedicated, innovative direct support workforce that is the heart and soul of supports for people with disabilities.

“I would like to express our appreciation to the Direct Support Professionals of Van Wert County,” said VWCBDD Superintendent Jim Stripe. “During this unprecedented time, they have gone above and beyond to provide service and supports to individuals living in our community.”

To show gratitude this week, VWCBDD is thanking DSPs with gift cards, yard signs, and special media posted on their Facebook page.

“Our DSPs have really stepped up to ensure the health and safety of the individuals we serve during the pandemic,” said Francie Carmain, the adult day services director in Van Wert County for Mercer Residential Services Inc. (MRSI). “Adult Day Services shut down in March, so the DSPs shifted to supported living homes. They adapted to changes and worked extra shifts to make sure our individuals were cared for. Everyone has taken extraordinary precautions to keep everyone healthy.”

Carmain also explained that MRSI’s Adult Day Services division started virtual services in June, and then facility-based pods reopened in late June. MRSI DSPs have created activities that are meaningful and fun to help individuals transition back into the day services. MRSI is also using technology to help those they serve to connect to peers and the community virtually.

“Everything about the pandemic has made DSP jobs more difficult, but they rise up,” added Carmain. “They have taken on the challenges and made a place where individuals we serve can thrive, despite the difficulties the pandemic has brought. We are proud of our DSPs and very thankful for their generosity and dedication to the individuals they serve.”

“It is appreciated all the time and effort and sacrifices our local DSPs make to better the lives of the individuals we serve,” said Cheri Kimmel, VWCBDD Service and Support administrator. “Thank you for all that you do.”