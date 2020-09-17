The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020

Elida Invite champs!

Van Wert’s girls’ cross country team won the Elida Invitational on Tuesday by placing three runners in the top eight: Kyra Welch (third, 19:50), Tyra McClain (fourth, 19:52) and Rachel Spath (eighth, 20:44). Meanwhile, the boys’ team finished second to Columbus Grove and had four runners in the top nine: Hunter Sherer (second, 16:04), Gage Wannemacher (fourth, 16:33), Gage Springer (seventh, 17:02) and Asanke Steyer (ninth, 17:10). Ryan Holliday photo

POSTED: 09/17/20 at 3:48 am. FILED UNDER: Sports