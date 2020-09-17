Willshire man gets prison for sex counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Willshire man was sentenced to prison on sex-related charges in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua D. Wolfe, 43, was sentenced for 18 months in prison on each of four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The charges are fourth-degree felony offenses. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered that the counts be served consecutive to one another for a total of 72 months, with 416 days credit for time served. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail on each of two counts of sexual imposition, each a misdemeanor of the third degree. Those charges are to run concurrently to each other, with credit for 90 days served.

Wolfe was also categorized as a Tier 1 sexual offender, and must register once a year for the next 15 years.

Also this week, James Hayhurst II, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, but was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 7.

Phillip Erik Schmidt, 47, of Celina, appeared for a hearing on a prosecutor’s bill of information and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Mark Eberle, 42, of Van Wert, appeared for a hearing on his motion to withdraw his guilty plea on a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired. A ruling will be made at a later date.

Milo Holt Jr., 21, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug test. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for September 23.