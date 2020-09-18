Football Friday scoreboard Sept. 18, 2020

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Week No. 4 area high school football games. Bluffton at Crestview and Ada at Spencerville Northwest Conference tournament games were canceled, along with Lima Sr. at Toledo St. John’s.

WBL

Van Wert 34 St. Marys Memorial 28

Celina 21 Elida 17

Ottawa-Glandorf 20 Bath 17

Shawnee 9 Wapakoneta 7

NWC

Columbus Grove 45 Delphos Jefferson 6

Allen East 50 Paulding 14

GMC

Edgerton 42 Ayersville 6

Fairview 69 Woodlan (IN) 0

Hicksville 48 Wayne Trace 22

Tinora 54 Antwerp 0

MAC

Coldwater 24 New Bremen 7

Fort Recovery 24 Anna 7

Marion Local 28 St. Henry 0

Minster 10 Delphos St. John’s 7

Versailles 21 Parkway 12