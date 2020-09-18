Football Friday scoreboard Sept. 18, 2020
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Week No. 4 area high school football games. Bluffton at Crestview and Ada at Spencerville Northwest Conference tournament games were canceled, along with Lima Sr. at Toledo St. John’s.
WBL
Van Wert 34 St. Marys Memorial 28
Celina 21 Elida 17
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 Bath 17
Shawnee 9 Wapakoneta 7
NWC
Columbus Grove 45 Delphos Jefferson 6
Allen East 50 Paulding 14
GMC
Edgerton 42 Ayersville 6
Fairview 69 Woodlan (IN) 0
Hicksville 48 Wayne Trace 22
Tinora 54 Antwerp 0
MAC
Coldwater 24 New Bremen 7
Fort Recovery 24 Anna 7
Marion Local 28 St. Henry 0
Minster 10 Delphos St. John’s 7
Versailles 21 Parkway 12
