HS Roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Lady Knights won the NWC opener by defeating Columbus Grove in straight sets 25-21, 25-11, 25-12 on Thursday.

Laci McCoy led the way with 16 kills and Myia Etzler had 10. Bailey Gregory had nine kills and nine digs. Lexi Dull was 9-9 serving with a pair of aces, Cali Gregory was 19-19 from the service lines, and Kali Small was 13-15 with two aces. Raegan Hammons had 12 digs and Cali Gregory had 10.

The Lady Knights (3-4, 1-0 NWC) will play at Kalida on Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

Top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 1, Division III) was too much for Van Wert on Thursday, as the Lady Titans posted a 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 over the Lady Cougars.

Carlee Young had 8 digs, Finley Foster had seven assists and Kayla Krites had five kills in the loss.

Van Wert (2-8, 1-3 WBL) will host Wayne Trace on Monday.

Golf

Willow Bend Invite (girls)

Wayne Trace won the team title and had the match medalist at the Willow Bend Invite on Thursday. The Lady Raiders finished with a team score of 181, with Chloe Parker recording a low score of 38.

Delphos Jefferson was second (195), followed by Lincolnview (211), Defiance (218), Ottoville (230) and Crestview (269). Ottoville’s Ali Honigford was the runner-up match medalist with a school record score of 39.

Aryonna Hoghe (47) led the Lady Lancers, followed by Zoey Tracy (50), Winter Boroff (55) and Annie Mendenhall (59). Crestview was led by Bri Hahn’s 64, and Audrey Lichtensteiger was next with a 67. Kaylee Leopard and Elizabeth Gent each carded a 69.

Bath 166 Van Wert 171 (boys)

LIMA — At Hidden Creek Golf Club, Van Wert was competitive again but the Cougars came up short on the fifth golfers score and falling 166-171.

Bath’s Britton Hall was the match medalist with a 38 and co-runners-up were Cameron Terhark and Evan Knittle with a pair of 40s. Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Jace Fast with a 45 and Blake Bohyer with a 46.

Van Wert will return to action on Saturday at the Jordan Moeller Tournament at Mercer County Elks.

Allen East 169 Lincolnview 175 Bluffton 182 Crestview 203 (boys)

At Hickory Sticks, Allen East posted the low score among four NWC squads.

Dane Ebel was the low scorer for Lincolnview with a 42, but was followed closely by Grant Glossett (43) and Evan Miller (44). Landon Price carded a 46 for the Lancers.

Trey Skelton led Crestview with a 48 and Will Sharpe was right behind with a 49. Evan Scarlett (52) and Tanner Myers (54) rounded out the scoring the the Knights.

Soccer

Van Wert 4 Paulding 1 (boys)

PAULDING — Van Wert’s Jaiden Weaks scored two goals and Sam Moonshower and Micah Rager each added one to lift the Cougars to a 4-1 victory at Paulding on Thursday.

Van Wert (2-6) play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.

Crestview 4 Fort Jennings 0 (girls)

FORT JENNINGS — Katelyn Castle scored two goals and Addison Williman added a pair of goals and an assist, as Crestview defeated Fort Jennings 4-0 on Thursday.

Macy Kulwicki chipped in with an assist and Emily Karcher had 14 saves for the Lady Knights (5-3), who will host Spencerville on Monday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 16 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars (0-8, 0-4 WBL) suffered a 16-0 loss to visiting Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.